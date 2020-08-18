Halle Berry’s sensational swimsuit video makes this rockstar swoon - see who her admirer is The star looked incredible in the beach photoshoot

Halle Berry certainly knows how to turn heads! The Catwoman actress, 54, posted a jaw-dropping video to her Instagram page and it got the seal of approval from Lenny Kravitz.

Halle celebrated her birthday by posting the slow-motion footage of her walking on the beach, wearing a lingerie-inspired bikini.

She earned plenty of praise from her 6.4 million followers who lavished her with compliments, but she also got Lenny a little hot under the collar.

"Miss Berry, Miss Berry, Miss Berry!" he commented, which spurred her fans on to suggest there could be a budding new romance on the horizon.

"You and Halle would make a great couple!!! Just saying," one wrote, as another said they got a "good vibe" from the pair.

Halle shared the racy video

Halle - who has two children, Nahla, twelve, from her relationship with Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo, six, with ex-husband, Olivier Martinez - has actually been teasing a relationship with a mystery man.

She shared an image featuring her feet entwined with a man’s after a night out in Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday.

Halle captioned the intriguing photo: "Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special."

Lenny gave Halle's swimsuit video his seal of approval

Halle worked out like a fiend to prepare for her upcoming mixed martial arts movie, Bruised, and even did her own stunts, although filming had to be halted back in November when she injured herself on set.

Fortunately, she made a full recovery and was able to wrap the movie just before Christmas.

Halle has continued to keep her body in shape and regularly updates fans with details of her diet and fitness routine.

She works with her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who features heavily on her Instagram page too.

