David Beckham sends fans wild with new topless photo The famous footballer has an impressive physique!

David Beckham shared an unbelievably impressive topless photo of himself working up a sweat at the gym on Wednesday, captioning the snap: "I really hate tricep dips as a finisher."

Needless to say, it wasn't long before the famous footballer's fans rushed to the comment section of his post to gush about his world-class physique.

"Oh my god," gawked one social media user.

"Sweet jesus!" added another, with a third commenting: "Unreal!"

We second that!

David shared the photo on Instagram

Just last month, the famous dad's athletic figure left fans in awe again, after his wife Victoria Beckham showed off his impressive core strength on social media.

The fashion designer and David were taking part in a virtual workout with their trainer Bobby Rich when Victoria couldn't resist boasting about her husband's fitness levels.

Victoria shared a topless photo of her other half last month

Posting two clips to her Instagram Story, the mum-of-four filmed David as he launched himself into a handstand against a wall in their home gym.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "Early morning workout with my husband!" In the second clip, David was holding his handstand as his trainer could be heard encouraging him in the background, saying: "Hold it, hold it. Push, push, push!"

Victoria captioned the clip: "We love a virtual workout! Kisses @mrbobbyrich. And this is impressive!!" she added, pointing an arrow to her topless husband.

But it's not just his abilities in the gym that the former Spice Girl has spoken about on Instagram lately – in November, Victoria even shared a video of David singing!

The 46-year-old posted a clip showing her son Cruz performing You Send Me in the cosy living room of the family's Cotswold home, but then dad David hilariously interrupted off-screen with his own melody!

