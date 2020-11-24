Victoria Beckham treated fans to a topless video of her husband David on Tuesday to show off his "impressive" core strength.

The fashion designer and David were taking part in a virtual workout with their trainer Bobby Rich when Victoria couldn't resist boasting about her husband's fit physique.

Posting two clips to her Instagram Story, the mum-of-four filmed David as he launched himself into a handstand against a wall in their home gym – and he managed to hold himself up longer than we ever could!

Captioning the video, she wrote: "Early morning workout with my husband!" In the second clip, David is still holding his handstand as his trainer can be heard encouraging him in the background, saying: "Hold it, hold it. Push, push, push!"

Victoria captioned the clip: "We love a virtual workout! Kisses @mrbobbyrich. And this is impressive!!" she added, pointing an arrow to her topless husband. We're sure she was talking about his upper body strength and not his naked chest…

Victoria was impressed with David's handstand

On Saturday, Victoria turned the camera on her husband again, but this time it was to poke fun at his blinding white teeth.

Sharing a video of a personalised chocolate advent calendar she had received from a long-time Spice Girls fan, which featured a lovely snap of the Beckham family posing outside their Cotswolds home, Victoria couldn't resist giggling at David's sparkling teeth.

"So today I received this incredible advent calendar that was sent to me," she said as she panned the camera over the photo before zooming in on David's face. "How amazing are David's teeth?" she giggled.

Victoria was stunned by David's 'amazing' teeth

"But this is a personalised chocolate advent calendar and it was given to me by Kevin, who is a Spice Girls fan – a fan for 25 years – and he has written the most incredible letter that's really touched me actually."

She added: "We really do have the most wonderful Spice Girls fans. I feel so blessed and so lucky and I love this. Thank you so much Kevin – and once again, check out my husband's teeth."

Victoria also wrote across one of the clips: "I mean… Is @davidbeckham wearing these teeth in for someone else?!?"

