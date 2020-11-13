Victoria and David Beckham must be very proud! Taking to their Instagram pages on Friday, the couple revealed their daughter Harper made them breakfast in honour of World Kindness Day.

The sweet clip showed their nine-year-old girl, dressed in her school uniform, saying: "Today is World Kindness Day. I am making my mummy and daddy some breakfast."

WATCH: Harper Beckham reveals kind gesture to parents

In the caption, Victoria remarked: "Harper Seven warming up for breakfast duty! What's the one kind thing you're doing today? #WorldKindnessDay xx vb." David added: "Happy World Kindness Day, thank you for the breakfast Harper!"

Fans rushed to comment underneath the heartwarming post, with one writing: "What a beautiful and sweet daughter!" Another said: "Harper is the perfect daughter." A third post read: "Such a sweetheart."

Even though Victoria and David have demanding jobs, the celebrity couple are incredibly hands-on parents and make sure that one of them is always present at home while the other is working.

Harper is Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child

They often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans. In a previous YouTube interview called Victoria Beckham's Secret to Balancing it All by photographer Alexi Lubimorski, the fashion designer gave a sweet insight into her family life.

"I think that being a mum is the most important job in the world," she said. "I love what I do professionally, and I take it very, very seriously, but there is nothing more serious than having children."

As well as young Harper, Victoria and David are doting parents to sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, who is 15. The stars met when David was a Manchester United footballer player and his wife was a member of the Spice Girls and tied the knot in 1999.

