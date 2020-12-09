Victoria Beckham shows off very trim figure as she dances with Harper Mum and daughter teamed up for a TikTok video

Victoria Beckham was in the mood for dancing this week! The former Spice Girl decided to put on an impromptu performance with her daughter Harper for TikTok, sharing the video with fans on Instagram.

MORE: Victoria Beckham turns heads in ultra-glam pyjama photos

The clip sees Victoria, 46, dressed in black trousers and a cropped orange jumper, while her mini-me little girl wears a pretty white polkadot dress, with her hair in pigtails. The energetic routine also gave fans a glimpse of Victoria's incredible figure, as she flashed her abs while dancing for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances up a storm with daughter Harper

The clip was shared to promote Victoria's Spotify playlist, Posh Party Playlist, which was curated by DJ Fat Tony ahead of the Christmas season. "Hey Siri, lay the Posh Party Playlist!" she captioned her post. "@dj_fattony #HarperSeven #AVeryPoshHoliday #12DaysOfPosh."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds home is the dream staycation - inside

The clip went down a storm with fans, with one commenting: "Omg!!!!!!! I love when Victoria dances. She used to be an actual dancer. I love seeing her doing her dances these days."

Mother and daughter have a very close relationship

A second joked: "Omg this made my day!! If you had a tiktok I don't think I'd ever stop watching it, so for the sake of me please don't!!!"

MORE: David Beckham sings – but gets a telling off from wife Victoria!

Earlier in the day, Victoria revealed how dance was helping her to get into the festive mood. She shared a post which read: "'The quickest way to embrace the holiday mood?' Well, I love to let loose and dance as if not a single person is watching. It brings me back to the joy I had as a young girl. Dancing for me is so healing. You should try it. X VB."

David and Victoria with their four children

Victoria will no doubt be looking forward to a family Christmas with husband David and their four children: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper. It is not known whether Brooklyn will return to the UK for the festive season; he is currently in the United States with his fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.