Motsi Mabuse posts heartfelt tribute to 'my person' The Strictly Come Dancing judge penned such a sweet message

Motsi Mabuse tugged on her fans' heartstrings on Wednesday when she shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Underneath a brief video clip which seemed to show the Strictly judge's sister Phemelo leading a dance class, Motsi wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to her sibling.

It read: "Happy Birthday to my person @phemelom There is no other!!! I love you sis [red heart emojis]. The best thing my parents ever did was giving me sisters!!!! Hopefully next year I will be able to hug you!! #sisterlove."

How sweet! The star's followers clearly loved the message and rushed to share their appreciation.

One wrote: "Blessed birthday Queen Phemmy," adding hearts and crown emojis.

Another simply responded with a row of clapping emojis, while a third commented "Great," adding heart-eyes emojis.

Phemelo herself also replied with a sweet response of her own. It read: "I am blessed to have you. I would not be the strong woman I am if I did not have you girls as sisters. Thank you for your love and support."

While Motsi and her sister Oti have shot to fame in the UK since appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Phemelo is less well known.

Motsi has two sisters: Oti, left, and Phemelo

Although she didn't become an internationally famous dancer like her sisters, she clearly has talent, and the South African completed an MBA before starting work as an engineer.

While it's rare to see all three siblings together, they have actually appeared on TV once.

In 2019, Oti, Motsi and Phemelo joined forces to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox shortly before it was announced that Motsi would be joining the team at Strictly.

Earlier in the year, Oti shared a sweet photo of Phemelo, showing just how much she looks like her two sisters. The Strictly pro captioned the image with another heartfelt message, which read: "You're beautiful the most when you're happy @phemelom."

