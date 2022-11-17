Oti Mabuse candidly admits she didn't speak to sister Motsi for three months Motsi is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has revealed she didn't speak to her sister Motsi for three months!

MORE: Oti Mabuse pens special message to husband Marius Iepure after milestone moment

The professional dancer confessed that during the 2019 series, where Motsi appeared as a judge, the siblings avoided any private contact with each other to dispel accusations of cheating.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse dances with husband in rare video

"We were very professional and, to be fair to everyone else, it needed to be," the 32-year-old, who won the show both in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and again in 2020 with Bill Bailey, told The Sun back in 2020.

"I only really saw her on the show day on Saturdays when she was critiquing. Kelvin and I didn't really speak to her, either, because we were so busy."

Exclusive: Oti Mabuse details incredible romance with her husband Marius Iepure

MORE: Oti Mabuse addresses Katya Jones and Tony Adams' Strictly confrontation

Oti admitted that she didn't even know her sister had bagged Dame Darcey Bussell's empty seat until the BBC announced it in July 2019.

She added: "I only found out on the day Motsi was announced, as production don't tell me anything. They do what they do and they did what was best for the show. Other than that I have no control. I know how amazing Motsi is and to see her in that capacity, I was proud of her.

Oti and Motsi have an incredibly close relationship

"It was nice for everyone to see her and for everyone to open up to her. She has been doing that role for ten years and it was nice to see her judging on a show that she has always wanted to do."

Of course, the sisters found themselves in a similar situation in 2020. Oti once again won the competition, this time with celeb partner Bill Bailey, with Motsi passing her critique from the judging panel, along with Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

Motsi is a fan favourite on the judging panel

Oti has since left the BBC dancing show, announcing her departure earlier this year. The news was revealed a month after she began working as a judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

In a statement, the star said: "I'm honestly so grateful to the BBC and will always remember that Strictly and the BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. Thank You from the bottom of my heart. I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.