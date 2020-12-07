Strictly's Motsi Mabuse leaves Twitter after viewers accuse her of being drunk on the show The judge has had enough

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has taken the decision to delete her Twitter profile after fans accused her of being drunk during Saturday's live show.

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares a look inside her modern family home

Viewers took to Twitter on the night to complain about Motsi's generous scores, with one saying that giving out three ten's on the night could only mean that she was "drunk".

Another commented on the little mishap with the paddle she had when she showed her score for Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez.

The judge will remain active on other social media accounts, such as Instagram

"Is Motsi drunk? Paddle problems #Strictly," they wrote.

Following all the unfair comments, Motsi was forced to make a tough decision and announced that she was leaving the social media messaging site, before encouraging everyone to "be kind".

She wrote: "Hi guys, I have decided to leave Twitter!! It's been fun but I truly think with Instagram, Facebook and TikTok... it's enough social media. Please keep up my #strictlykindness hashtag!! You know where to find me."

Motsi's sister, Oti Mabuse, shared a screengrab of the message on her Instagram, adding a big heart to it.

Motsi shared the message on all her social media channels

Despite a few mean comments, Motsi was showered with positive messages on the night, including one which read: "Are we like universally agreed that Motsi Mabuse is THE best judge on #Strictly? What a queen. What an icon. What a woman."

Others took to social media to share their disappointment at her departure, with one writing: "Oh my gosh I will miss your love and laughter! And your wise positive words."

Another one remarked: "I'll miss your positivity and kindness xx," whilst a third said: "Awww, we'll miss you and your positive tweets Motsi!! But your decision is totally understandable and I'll see you on your other social medias and I will definitely be keeping up the hashtag, it's so important to be kind!."