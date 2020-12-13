Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern reveals update following operation The actress is on the mend!

Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern shared an update with fans on social media at the weekend – and we're happy to see it.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a short video of herself walking outside with the help of crutches following her recent surgery.

Elizabeth captioned the clip: "Walking again after my double hip replacement. Joy to the World!"

The 59-year-old walked down the street for a few seconds with a crutch in each hand, which she held up and waved as she moved, keeping an impressive pace.

Her fans were quick to encourage the actress, with their comments including: "Go for it girl! Do your physio and then maybe @bbcstrictly!"

WATCH: Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern thrills fans with post-surgery update

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar commented: "You’ve always been hip to me. Wishing you swiftest healing x."

A third follower gushed: "You never cease to amaze me, Elizabeth… that’s more than just walking! I’m so glad you’re feeling better! Get well soon."

Elizabeth is married to director and producer Simon Curtis

The star played Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, on Downton Abbey in the TV series from 2010 to 2015.

Elizabeth then reprised her role for the spin-off movie in 2019, which proved to be a huge success.

So much so, that shortly after the film's release, producer Gareth Neame confirmed that a sequel was in the pipeline.

The producer told the Hollywood Reporter: "We're working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it's the same as the first time around: we have to try to get everyone back together again. The challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them?"

Downton might be making a film return next year

More recently, in September, Jim Carter, who plays butler Carson in the Downton franchise, announced that the actors had seen a script for the sequel.

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Jim said: "The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters.

"I think the will is that, Covid willing, we'll film it next year." Looks like Elizabeth's raring to go whenever they do!

