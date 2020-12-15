Madonna reveals daughter's incredible talent with striking new photos The American Pie hitmaker is a doting mum to six children

Madonna is such a proud mum! The award-winning singer took to Instagram on Monday to reveal some incredible photos taken by her daughter Mercy James – and fans were more than impressed!

MORE: Madonna's son David dances inside star's incredible kitchen

The mother-of-six shared a series of portraits that Mercy had taken of her younger sisters Stella and Estere, including black-and-white headshots and some beautiful close-up pictures of the twins wearing co-ordinating bandanas.

Fans were quick to praise Mercy's photography skills, with one writing: "Congratulations Mercy! You are becoming an excellent photographer! In a little while you will be taking pictures of M."

Another wrote: "Mercy is so talented and the girls look so beautiful!" A third added: "These are absolutely gorgeous pictures."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Madonna's twin daughters floor fans with amazing dance skills

The Queen of Pop is also mum to daughter Lourdes and sons Rocco and David.

MORE: Madonna and her six children pose for rare family picture – fans react

READ: Madonna shares rare photo with daughter Lourdes to fans delight ​​​​​​

At the beginning of the month, Madonna revealed that she had got her first ever tattoo, choosing to pay tribute to her children in the process.

Madonna's daughter Mercy took some gorgeous portraits of her sisters

The deeply personal design was inked onto her left wrist, and consisted of the initials of her six kids.

Madonna has proved countless times in the past that family is incredibly important to her.

MORE: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

Earlier in December, she shared a very rare family video featuring all of her children as they came together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Madonna is a doting mum to six children

Her 15 million friends and fans rushed to the comments section, with Kelly Ripa quickly posting several heart emojis.

MORE: Madonna films inside jaw-dropping bedroom at £6million Lisbon home

Madonna spent a lot of lockdown in London with her four youngest children, before returning to their home in Lisbon, Portugal, in July.

The singer and her youngest four children live in Lisbon

The star moved her family there so that David could fulfil his dreams of becoming a professional footballer. She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most.

Madonna with oldest daughter Lourdes

She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

The star also owns various homes elsewhere in the world, including in Los Angeles and New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.