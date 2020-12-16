Rebel Wilson cuddles up to topless boyfriend in loving new photo Rebel and Jacob Busch were introduced through mutual friends

Rebel Wilson has sparked a major fan reaction with her latest Instagram snapshot. The actress shared a sweet photo showing her cuddling up to her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, mid-hike. The picture shows topless Jacob stood with his arms wrapped around his girlfriend's waist as they both smile for the camera.

"Hiking in the 'Bu," Rebel, 40, captioned the image. "Maliboos!" one fan quipped, while another told the couple: "This makes me SO HAPPY!" A third noted: "This looks like love!!"

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in September this year, when they attended the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco together.

Jacob is the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, and Rebel is a big fan; she previously posted about how much she loves the low-calorie treat.

Rebel has wowed her fans with her dedication to getting fit in 2020 – her "year of health". The star has been working hard to lose weight the healthy way, and recently hit her target goal of 75kg.

During a recent virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel lifted the lid on her decision to undergo a health transformation and explained: "So the last few years I’ve been theming my years. So like, the 'year of fun', last year I had the 'year of love' and then this year, I was like, it's going to be the 'year of heath'."

Rebel said turning 40 in March was an eye-opener for her and made her realise she had never really focused on her health.

"I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," Rebel admitted. "That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.

"And I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

