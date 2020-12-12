Elton John shares incredible video of his sons and you have to see it The star got into the Christmas spirit

Sir Elton John and his kids are getting festive and to celebrate the singer shared an amazing video of his family from inside his beautiful home.

The Rocketman hitmaker, 73, and his husband, David Furnish, 58, delivered some Christmas cheer when they created their own Step Into Christmas movie.

In the video he shared on Instagram Elton, David and their sons, Elijah, seven, and Zachary, nine, were all seen entering a room inside their plush home wearing regular clothes, and then exiting in full festive attire.

WATCH: Elton John, David Furnish and their children get festive inside their stunning London home

The boys opted for fun elf costumes, David wore a comedy suit with Santa carrying an elf and Elton was none-other-than Father Christmas himself.

All of them wore crazy glasses and showed off some funky dance moves.

Elton captioned the video: "We were so inspired by all of your amazing #StepIntoChristmas videos on @tiktok, we made our own!"

His fans and famous friends applauded their efforts with Elizabeth Hurley calling it, "heaven," and many of his followers insisting it had made their day.

Elton and David are having a quiet Christmas with their boys

David recently revealed the one Christmas rule he and Elton stick to over the holidays.

"We have a one gift rule because we don't need anything," he said during an appearance on Loose Women. "We are very blessed in life.

"The thing I am most looking forward to is Christmas with our sons, because there is nothing like Christmas with children. All the magic for us with Christmas has just gone off the charts since we had our boys."

As for how they will spend 25 December? "We are going to be like everyone else," David added. "We are going to have a quiet lockdown family Christmas at home but I am really looking forward to it.

"I am just getting away from work and spending time watching lots of old movies, listening to great Christmas records and having too much to eat like everyone else."

