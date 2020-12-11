Kate Hudson is feeling the festive love and shared a sweet snapshot with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa to prove it.

Taking to Instagram, the Fabletics founder, 41, posted a photo of herself kissing her beau on the porch of their beautifully decorated family home.

Sandwiched between them was their daughter, Rani, now two, and Kate captioned the cute photo: "One year ago today #merryandbright."

Kate and Danny have been together since 2017

The picture was taken at their annual Christmas party in 2019, which won't be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her celebrity friends commented that they would be missing the bash in 2020 and her fans marvelled at the stunning decorations too.

Kate and Danny have been together since 2017, but they've known each other for almost two decades.

On the one-year anniversary of their first date, she dedicated an Instagram post to him, and wrote: "We have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

Kate has three children

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!"

Kate has three children and she shares her youngest with Danny.

In the past, she’s admitted she's not sure she is done with having more kids and would love to give her boyfriend a baby boy too.

