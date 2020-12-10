Goldie Hawn shares 'unusual' tips for keeping spark alive with Kurt Russell They’ve been together for 37 years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have one of the cutest - and long-lived - romances in Hollywood history, and now the Christmas Chronicles duo have opened up about what makes them tick!

The actress, 75, lifted the lid on her 37-year relationship with partner Kurt, 69, and admitted you have to keep hold of the element of surprise.

"I think the one thing you have to remember is, 'do I want to be here?'" she told the Radio Times.

"If two people really want to be together, then there is something to cherish, so keep it fresh by surprising each other."

Goldie and Kurt have no plans to get married

Goldie then ticked off some ideas of what to do if things are feeling a little stale in your relationship.

"Make sure you go out when you can," she said. "Laugh a lot. Get away from the kids. Go and do something fun. Take a hike. Go to a hotel room. Make something happen that's unusual. To me, that will be the way to ignite new flames."

The couple haven't tied the knot despite being together for nearly three decades. But don’t expect that situation to change any time soon.

"We have no plans," Goldie said when asked if she and Kurt would be walking down the aisle. "I like the idea of being Kurt’s girlfriend, and vice versa. We're happy!"

They love being around their family

And they are never more joyful than when they’re surrounded by their children and their six grandchildren.

"We love spending time with them," Kurt told the magazine. "It's my favourite thing to do. I'm really fortunate in that way. Every once in a while, Goldie and I look at each other and say, 'Well, we did pretty good here'.

"We are very proud of our kids because they're really nice people. They’ve always been fun to be around and it’s fun to be a part of what’s going on in their lives now, too."

