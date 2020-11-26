Rebel Wilson showcases tiny waist as she unveils quirky new look The Cats star has been on a health kick over the past year

Rebel Wilson has stunned fans with her latest look in a new video posted on Instagram this week – and it's made them love her even more!

MORE: Rebel Wilson's unique swimsuit gives her curves in all the right places

The Cats actress was captured on camera styling out a quirky light-up Christmas jumper in a fun festive video for Portal From Facebook.

In the footage, Rebel sported a little black dress that cinched in at the waist, enhancing her impressive weight loss transformation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson unveiled a quirky new look in a fun festive video

Fans were quick to compliment the star's appearance in the footage, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "You inspire me." A third added: "You have lost weight Rebel, but not your sense of humour. Keep on keeping on."

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest workout photo sparks major concerns from fans

SEE: Rebel Wilson bares her abs in sports bra and shorts

Others were wanting to get their hands on her festive jumper, with one writing: "I need to get that sweater," while another wrote: "This sweater is amazing." A third added: "Wish I had that sweater!"

Rebel Wilson has been on a journey of health over the past year

While like everyone else Rebel is no doubt looking forward to seeing the end of 2020, the actress has certainly made the most of it.

The Pitch Perfect star has had a pretty incredible year, and has been making her health her priority.

SHOP: 14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

Opening up about her new lifestyle during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, the 40-year-old explained: "I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.

The Cats actress has been enjoying workouts on the beach

"And I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in skintight swimwear for surf lesson

MORE: Rebel Wilson's red hot swimsuit selfie could be her most stunning yet

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein.

"So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more."

The actress is looking and feeling incredible

What's more, Rebel has also found love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.