Janette Manrara is reunited with Aljaz Skorjanec - but it's not what you'd expect The Strictly Come Dancing star has an unusual way of keeping her husband close

Strictly star Janette Manrara shared a look around her BBC dressing room with fans on Wednesday, and one detail in particular proved that her husband Aljaz Skorjanec is never too far from her mind!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the dancer showed how she's keeping motivated throughout the series, during which she and Aljaz have to live apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Janette told her followers that she was packing up some of her things from the BBC studios at Elstree ahead of the end of the series.

Panning her camera, the star showed some of the encouraging cards and messages she's received, which were lined up along her windowsill.

As she did so, a small toy rabbit could be seen, and it had a photo of Aljaz where the bunny's face should have been!

Janette focused her camera on the cute toy, and giggled as she said, "There's Aljaz, from It Takes Two," referring to the Strictly spin-off show.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 after several years together, have only been able to see each other from a distance since the start of the series.

Aljaz will no doubt be cheering his wife on from a distance, as this Saturday marks the first time Janette has made it into the final, where she will accompany her celebrity partner, YouTube star HRVY.

Janette and HRVY have impressed judges and viewers

The 21-year-old made Janette cry when he asked viewers to vote for them following their Charleston in the semi-final.

He gushed: "This woman right here. She's been on it for eight years and she's never got to the final. She so deserves it."

He then pleaded with the audience: "Don't vote for me, vote for Janette."

The pro dancer was then seen to be wiping her eyes as she hugged HRVY tightly, before they received a clean sweep of 10 scores from the judges.

Motsi Mabuse even said that he was good enough to be asked back next year as a pro dancer!

