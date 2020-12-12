HRVY makes Janette Manrara cry during very emotional Strictly semi-final There are five celebs who have made it to the semi finals

As the fight for the Strictly glitter ball intensifies, the five remaining celebrities danced their hearts out during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. After they closed the show with an incredible dance, HRVY made Janette Manrara cry by saying how much she deserves to win.

He said: "This woman right here. She's been on it for eight years and she's never got to the final. She so deserves it." He then pleaded with the audience: "Don't vote for me, vote for Janette."



Janette got emotional when HRVY praised her

The pro dancer was then seen to be wiping her eyes as she hugged HRVY tightly, they then went on to receive a clean sheet of 10 scores.

The couple wowed the judges and Motsi Mabuse even said that HRVY was good enough to be asked back next year as a pro dancer!

HRVY and Janette closed the show with an energetic Charleston

HRVY himself has become emotional before on the show, when he got a surprise message from his grandmother Joyce to wish him well.

The night was full of emotional moments with many of the stars – both novices and pros shedding a tear. Jamie Laing got emotional when he received messages from his family and his dad said: "Love you to bits." The Made In Chelsea star admitted that his dad never usually shows this sort of affection.

Maisie and Gorka also got emotional during the semi-final

Another lump in the throat moment came when professional dancer Gorka spoke about it being "a difficult series" due to being away from his partner Gemma Atkinson and their baby Mia. Both Maisie and Gorka were seen to be visibly shaken as they talked about trying to make their friends and family proud.

Ranvir just about held her emotions together when she was given a very sweet good luck message from fellow presenter Kate Garraway, while Kate's husband remains very ill in hospital.

