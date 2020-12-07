Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals how she and Aljaz Skorjanec are keeping romance alive whilst separated Not long to go now!

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been forced to live apart since September for the sake of the show, something the couple have struggled with at times.

Both have spoken out about missing each other, but Janette has now exclusively revealed to HELLO! how they are keeping their romance alive.

"I'm so grateful that HRVY and I have become such good friends that we can hang out together outside of the rehearsal space," says Janette.

The 37-year-old, who is living by herself in a flat, added: "I miss Aljaz so much and it's been so hard seeing him at the studio – because of the rules, I can't touch him or run over and hug him. We speak every night before I go to bed, and thank God for FaceTime.

"Absence has definitely made the heart grow fonder for us, and I know more than ever just how much I really do love him, because I can't wait to get back home," she confessed.

The duo are hoping to win this year's series

Although the couple are counting down the days until their reunion, Janette is not in a hurry as she is hoping to win this year's series alongside partner HRVY.

"I don't want that to happen too soon because we're aiming to stay in the competition and win that Glitterball trophy. HRVY has become my number one man at the moment. It's a small sacrifice to make but I know I've got my husband for life," she tells HELLO!

