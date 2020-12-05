Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal lockdown was tough on them financially The pair are best known for their Strictly roles

They're happily strutting their stuff on the dancefloor this month, but back in July, Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara revealed that months of lockdown was tough on her and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec financially.

Speaking at the time to their good friend Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, Janette discussed how they had been coping with being cooped up at home over spring and early summer.

RELATED: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec stun fans with very racy photo

Janette and Aljaz opened up about life in lockdown

When asked how it felt stopping for such a long time, when they are usually incredibly busy with tours and other projects, Janette revealed: "Financially it was tough, we did lose three tours this year. I think emotionally and psychologically and physically for the two of us to have all this time at home, which was never possible because of the schedule we have, has been actually really, really, nice."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec leave Strictly 2020

Aljaz and Janette

She continued: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself, he hasn't been online much… he has taken time to chill out. It's been amazing."

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara 'so sad' for Aljaz Skorjanec and talks reunion in emotional post following his exit from show

Aljaz also opened up about why lockdown had been harder for him than his wife, saying: "Prior to lockdown, I decided because 2019 was so full on, I decided to take time off at the beginning of 2020… what a mistake. So, I haven't worked really since Christmas, since Strictly finished. So I've been in lockdown for six, seven months."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.