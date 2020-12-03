Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec reveals being away from wife Janette Manrara is now 'harder' Aljaz and Clara Amfo were the fifth pair to leave the competition

Aljaz Skorjanec has confessed that leaving Strictly Come Dancing has made things "harder" from being apart from wife Janette Manrara.

The professional dancer, who left the competition last weekend alongside celebrity dancer partner Clara Amfo, revealed he now has to deal with being at home alone whilst his wife continues to train.

WATCH: The moment Aljaz Skorjanec and Clara Amfo left Strictly

Speaking on Decathlon's new podcast, The Power of Ten, with Olympic skier Graham Bell before the elimination, the professional dancer shared: "The two of us are so focused, you know, with jobs, so at the moment, it's OK because we're so busy.

"But if one of us would get to be eliminated and then, you know, one of us will have to be at home on their own. That's what I think it would get a little bit harder."

Asked how they keep their relationship going since they are isolating in a separate bubbles from your partner, Aljaz revealed: "You know, Janette and I've been together for over ten years. We've pretty much lived and worked together for all of those ten years.

Aljaz with his wife Janette Manrara

"And so if we're going to ask her that question, she's going to probably tell you, 'Oh, I'm loving it.' But, you know you know what? Both of us consciously made that sacrifice. And I feel like on the greater scheme of things, it's a small sacrifice.

"We both love this show so much. This show gave us, you know, an enormous amount of fun, an enormous amount of pride and, you know, and joy over the last eight years. And, you know, it is a bit funny. And we're not living together. We can see each other on a Friday and Saturday in the studio, obviously keeping the distance."

Aljaz and Clara were in the dance-off with Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer following their Jive to Tina Turner's River Deep Mountain High. The routine itself scored 19 out of 30 on Saturday night.

The pro dancer left Strictly last weekend

It's no secret that Janette has been missing her husband of two years, while she remains in the 2020 competition with her celeb partner, HRVY. After Aljaz's exit, it meant that Janette was unable to console her husband in person. "So sad to say goodbye to @claraamfo and @aljazskorjanec! They brought so much joy to the dance floor," she later wrote on Instagram.

"Clara is such a beautiful woman inside and out and a fantastic role model for so many! It was a pleasure watching her shine on @bbcstrictly; a show that means so much to her! I'm sure she will 'keep dancing!'

"And as for my husband, you were a dream partner as always! I absolutely LOVE watching you dance! I cannot wait to hold you tight in my arms! I love you with all my heart!"

