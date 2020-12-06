Strictly's Janette Manrara and HRVY talk romance and Christmas plans - exclusive The duo are hoping to win this year's series

When we catch up with Strictly Come Dancing sensation HRVY, he is still on a high after his incredible 30/30 from the judges. It is quite a feat; he is the first ever contestant to achieve a perfect score in week six.

With youthful charm, impressive moves and star quality, he's become a household name overnight, and is hotly tipped as a potential winner. It is fair to say he's enjoying every moment of it.

"Being on Strictly is a dream come true," the 21-year-old tells us, as he and dance partner Janette Manrara join HELLO! for this exclusive interview and photoshoot. "I have grown up watching the show and my whole family tunes in every week, so to be dancing on it is just amazing."

Like many contestants before him, HRVY's appearance on Strictly is proving to be a springboard to fame and fortune, with new opportunities and offers of work coming in. What's more, the BBC1 show may even have found him a girlfriend, after he was linked to fellow contestant Maisie Smith, 19, who has called him "a beautiful looking guy". Both of them are currently single.

Flashing a cheeky smile, HRVY, whose real name is Harvey Cantwell, doesn't rule out romance with the "very beautiful" EastEnders actress, once they are out of the show's Covid restrictions.

"Everyone loves Maisie – she's great, a really kind soul," he says. "We're a similar age and she has become a good friend, but we can't become properly close because of the restrictions. For now, we are both just focusing on our dancing but next year, you never know."

The couple want to keep their focus on the show, as they want to be crowned this year's winners, but have revealed their possible Christmas plans – government covid restrictions permitting.

"I've just got a new PlayStation 5, so I'm going to sit there with my family and a tin of Quality Street," says HRVY, who will spend Christmas with his parents, brothers Elliott, 20, and Oliver, 25, and their dogs Teddy and Bear.

As for Janette, she hopes to spend the festive season in Miami with her family. Otherwise, she and Aljaz will spend Christmas together at home in London.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.