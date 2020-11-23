Strictly fans expose 'real reason' Maisie Smith is in the bottom 2 The EastEnders star is partnered with Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have taken to Twitter in their droves after EastEnders actress Maisie Smith found herself in the dance-off once again this week – despite the fact she scored 27 out of 30 for her dance, her highest score yet.

Maisie, 19, and partner Gorka Marquez dazzled the judges with their salsa to Meghan Trainor's Better When I'm Dancing, but despite their impressive performance, they still landed in the bottom two, against Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe.

"@maisie_smith_ in the dance-off AGAIN?? Nah, something's awry here. The girl can clearly DANCE!! #Strictly #MaisieSmith," one incredulous fan tweeted, while another echoed: "I just don’t get it??!! I think @maisie_smith _ is amazing every week."

Fans then started to share their theories as to why the talented teenager isn't receiving the public vote. "Poor @maisie_smith_ it's so typical of the UK public to mistake confidence with arrogance," one wrote.

Maisie and Gorka were in the bottom two again this week

A second remarked: "Well I think @maisie_smith_ is talented. She's dared to be confident, the public don't like confident women." And a third wrote: "@maisie_smith_ is in the bottom 2 again? People love to bash and tear down beautiful, confident women. Why? She's literally the best dancer in the competition."

It's a sentiment seemingly also shared by former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton. Taking to Twitter on Monday last week after Maisie and her partner Gorka had again appeared in the bottom two, he wrote: "People love a confident / talented / successful man, but a confident girl gets labelled cocky."

Kevin Clifton voiced his thoughts on Twitter

Sunday's show saw Caroline Quentin and her partner Johannes Radebe become the fourth couple to leave the competition. The judges voted unanimously to save Maisie and Gorka.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, meanwhile, earned the highest score of the weekend, earning 29 points for their street dance. DJ Clara Amfo had the lowest score on Saturday but was saved by the viewers' vote.

