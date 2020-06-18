Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson surprise fans with hilarious video The couple shared the video on their Instagram

We're used to seeing videos of Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez training, but on Wednesday the couple took a break from exercising to film the funniest video of them dancing to the hit Pump It Up.

Sharing the clip on Gorka's Instagram, the pair can be seen giving it their all as they effusively dance to the beat. And at one point, Gorka makes Gemma laugh hysterically with his robot moves.

"When the @noccouk kicks in and you try to impress your girl… #stayathome #preworkoutdance #parents #nocco," he captioned the clip.

Their fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "You two are so funny." A second one remarked: "Hahaha! This is the best video on here."

"Absolute couple goals," said a third, whilst a fourth commented "Couples that dance together, stay together."

Gorka with his and Gemma's daughter Mia

Their funny video comes just days after Gemma reached out to fans for help as she was filled with mum guilt over Mia's latest development. The former Emmerdale actress revealed that her nearly one-year-old daughter had recently become very independent as is very happy to be in her playpen playing by herself, something that is breaking her heart.

"The mum guilt I have for allowing her to be on her own like that kills me! I feel sorry for her and I don't know why!" she explained to fans.

"We play with her loads and she has TV time in the morning while Go Jetters are on and In the night garden before bed but she's so happy like this on her own and rather than get stuff done I find myself just sitting watching her smiling but feeling bad that she's on her own. Does anyone else feel the same way or am I going insane," she added.

The couple met three years ago on Strictly Come Dancing

The star was soon put at ease, with many commenting that playing independently is a really important skill for a little one to develop.

The following day, the mum-of-one thanked her followers for all the encouragement, sharing a rare picture of her and Gorka in their early days of dating.

"Thank you for all your lovely messages on my post yesterday. It's so reassuring to hear from other parents. It's funny this picture was taken on the last night of the Strictly tour where we were chatting and wondering if things would work out for us outside of the "tour bubble" cut to 3 years later and now it’s wondering if we’re doing right by our little girl. Life moves in mysterious ways and as long as we move along with it and enjoy the ride, we'll be okay!"