Saira Khan's 16th wedding anniversary celebrations look unforgettable

Saira Khan and her husband Steve Hyde made sure they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in style! Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Loose Women presenter gave her fans a look inside their celebrations, which included a family trip to The Ivy in Oxford.

"@theivyoxford you look beautiful," the TV star gushed. "Celebrating our 16th wedding anniversary by supporting our favourite restaurant chain. #hospitality." She also shared a series of videos and snaps from inside the restaurant, where the couple dined with both of their children, Zac, 11, and Amara, nine.

Jane Moore was quick to send her well-wishes, writing: "Bonne anniversaire! X." Ore Oduba remarked: "Massive congrats Sai!!! Beauts!!!" Vicky Pattison added: "Congrats gorgeous girl."

Just hours before the dinner date, Saira opened up about their marriage in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside a wedding throwback photo, she explained: "16 years ago, at the age of 34 I got married to the person who I was (and still am) in love with, my choice, my decision and in a manner that suited us."

Of the pressures of marrying someone within her community, the TV star added: "Those words are so easy to write, but in reality, going against religious obligations, cultural boundaries, parental expectations, societal norms were heartbreaking at times, but fundamentally necessary for my personal happiness and mental health.

Saira and Steve celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary this week

"The pressure to do the right thing to please others should never be a factor when you decide to get married. Other's saw our differences, the colour, the religion, culture, background."

She continued: "I only saw love, common values, upbringing and a person who was strong enough to respect me for who and what I am. I believe in marriage with all my heart. It’s not easy. We’ve both questioned it at times, come so close to calling it a day.

"But what has saved us time and time again is everything we did on that day 17th December 2004 - made vows, promises in front of the people we love to be there for each other through the good, bad and hard times."

The couple share two children together

Admitting marriage is never easy, Saira remarked: "This year, more than at any other time in my life, I appreciated my marriage, my husband and the family we have created within it.

"I don't take marriage for granted. I work hard at it. I make an effort to be a good wife and mother yet still finding time to meet my own needs and be independent to enjoy my own career, friends and experiences."

She concluded: "I am grateful that I married without being forced, coerced or persuaded. Everyone has the right to marry who they want."

