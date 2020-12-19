Peter Andre has revealed that his brother Danny Andre and his wife Sunny are expecting a child together.

The Mysterious Girl singer shared a photo of their baby scan, sweetly writing: "So proud of my brother and sis-in-law."

Danny shared the news on his own Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of the scan and adding: "This week, my baby got me the an early Christmas gift, something amazing, wonderful and truly miraculous, thank you so much baby, love you with all my heart. And 3 become 4."

Peter was quick to comment on his sibling's post, writing: "So, so happy for you guys."

Peter shared the happy news on Instagram

The wonderful news came at the end of a particularly difficult week for Peter and his family.

On Wednesday, the father-of-four shared a poignant quote attributed to Rupi Kauer, which reads: "You're everywhere except right here and it hurts."

"Everyday brother, everyday. Miss you man," Pete, 47, captioned the post. His followers were quick to react, with a number admitting his message had resonated with them personally.

Peter and his wife Emily

"It's so hard when you lose someone you love," one wrote. "My husband passed away last Christmas at 54. Everyday hurts, the kids and I haven't even put a tree up this year as it's not the same without him." A second shared: "I dedicated this to my mum who went away forever in April, thanks Pete xx." A third wrote: "Lost my dad recently, so hard. Sending u a hug x."

Pete's older brother Andrew passed away in December 2012 after a 10-month battle with kidney cancer. The singer was left understandably inconsolable following his untimely passing.

A spokesperson said at the time: "Peter is devastated. He was very, very close to his brother. This is the very first family member Peter has experienced losing. He just needs time to grieve."

