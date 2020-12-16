Peter Andre shares heartbreaking post on Instagram – fans reach out His followers immediately tried to comfort the star

Peter Andre has been comforted by his fans after posting a heart-rending post on Instagram. The father-of-four took to his account to share a poignant quote attributed to Rupi Kauer, which reads: "You're everywhere except right here and it hurts."

"Everyday brother, everyday. Miss you man," Pete, 47, captioned the post. His followers were quick to react, with a number admitting his message had resonated with them personally.

"It's so hard when you lose someone you love," one wrote. "My husband passed away last Christmas at 54. Everyday hurts, the kids and I haven't even put a tree up this year as it's not the same without him." A second shared: "I dedicated this to my mum who went away forever in April, thanks Pete xx." A third wrote: "Lost my dad recently, so hard. Sending u a hug x."

Pete's older brother Andrew passed away in December 2012 after a 10-month battle with kidney cancer. The singer was left understandably inconsolable following his untimely passing.

Pete's brother Andrew passed away in 2012

A spokesperson said at the time: "Peter is devastated. He was very, very close to his brother. This is the very first family member Peter has experienced losing. He just needs time to grieve."

It was thought that Andrew had been responding well to treatment before his health deteriorated in November.

Pete previously said of his brother's diagnosis: "I was horrified, so shocked, and I broke down. The tears were just rolling down my face and I've cried every day since."

The star was supported in his grief by wife Emily MacDonagh

In December 2017, Pete admitted one of his biggest regrets was not spending more Christmases with his late sibling. "If I could turn back time my wish would be to spend another Christmas with him," said the star.

"We were never able to spend Christmas together as we were never in the same country at the same time. The only year we did was the year Andrew sadly died. He's always in my thoughts but especially at this time of year."

