Peter Andre and Emily pose with their two children to show off incredible Christmas décor

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh have transformed their mansion in time for Christmas and delighted fans by showing off the results on Instagram.

The couple, who have been married for five years, posed for pictures outside their house, alongside two adorable guests - their children, Amelia, six, and four-year-old Theo.

In the festive snap, the family can be seen posing outside the kitchen window, which has been decorated with paper drawings.

Emily can be seen holding on to son Theo and looking at their 7ft Christmas tree, decorated in red, gold and white baubles and a big red star at the top, whilst Peter is hugging his youngest daughter and pointing at the window creations.

An owl, a fox and a sleigh can also be seen underneath their tree whilst behind them, an inflatable figure of The Snowman is visible.

The family showed off their Christmas decorations

Explaining the reason for showing off his unique decorations, Peter explained to his 1.6 million followers: "There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than enjoying The Snowman with your family! This year, we're joining The Snowman Winter Window campaign to encourage families across the UK to create their very own magical window and raise money for children's hospice charities @chestnuttreehouse and @togetherforshortlives."

The snap was well received, with one fan commenting: "So pure Peter, your love for your family is beautiful!"

Another added: "Well Done Pete. Great awareness campaign for heartfelt causes, while still putting a smile on the faces of our own families at Christmas time at the same time."

The couple showed a picture of daughter Amelia painting ahead of decorating

His decorations were an obvious hit, with one fan remarking: "Love this. The Dec's look amazing!" "Love the decorations," added another.

Later on, Peter, 45, treated fans to a look at another Christmas tree, this one located inside his and Emily's Surrey mansion. The gorgeous spruce is decorated in silver and purple and takes pride of place in their living room.