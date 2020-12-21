Rebel Wilson shares rare picture kissing boyfriend Jacob Busch - and they look so in love! They confirmed their romance in September

Rebel Wilson has delighted her fans by posting a rare snap with her boyfriend Jacob Busch. The cute photo sees the couple sharing a passionate kiss against a beautiful backdrop in Aspen, Colorado.

Alongside the sweet picture, Rebel added two emojis of red and pink hearts and a jockey on a horse, to which her beau replied with a string of love hearts. Fellow celebrity Kelly Brook also added: "Gorgeous."

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in skinny jeans for 'inspirational' post

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson’s alpine look will take your breath away

The 40-year-old actress also shared more photos of the pair on her Instagram Stories - and there's no denying how in love they look!

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in leather leggings for private plane snaps

READ: Rebel Wilson's swimsuit selfie gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston

The Instagram post certainly proved popular with Rebel's fans as she was inundated with several comments, with one reading: "Happiness looks great on you." Another remarked: "Hello. Wow girl. You look so amazing." A third post read: "You look beautiful as ever! I'm so happy for you - and him! He's got himself a catch!"

Rebel delighted fans with this snap of her kissing boyfriend Jacob Busch

Since the lovebirds went public with their relationship in September, the Cats star has given her followers a small glimpse into their romance by sharing a handful of pictures together. Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in September this year, when they attended the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco together.

Jacob is the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, and Rebel is a big fan; she previously posted about how much she loves the low-calorie treat.

The couple are in Aspen

Meanwhile, Rebel has wowed her fans with her dedication to getting fit in 2020 – her "year of health". The star has been working hard to lose weight the healthy way, and recently hit her target goal of 75kg.

During a recent virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel lifted the lid on her decision to undergo a health transformation and explained: "So the last few years I’ve been theming my years. So like, the 'year of fun', last year I had the 'year of love' and then this year, I was like, it's going to be the 'year of heath'."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.