Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy stuns fans with major news Blue has another stunning milestone to celebrate in her young career

When you're the daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z, recognizable talent simply runs through your veins - and it's just been confirmed that Blue Ivy Carter has made her mark in history as one of the youngest Grammy nominees ever.

Blue Ivy, the eight-year-old daughter of the power-couple has become one of the youngest nominees in Grammy history for her starring role in her mother's music video for Brown Skin Girl.

She will turn all of nine-years-old in January, less than a month before the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy confirmed Blue Ivy’s nomination to Billboard quoting Grammy rules that “in order for a featured artist to be recognized as a nominee, the artist must be credited and recognized as a featured artist; and there must be significant performance and artistic contribution by the featured artist beyond what might be considered merely accompaniment."

This isn't the first time Blue has been recognized for her work in Brown Skin Girl either. Last week she won a Soul Train Award.

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy is among the youngest to ever recieve a Grammy nomination, her grandmother Tina Lawson (left) praised her

Her very proud grandmother, Tina Lawson, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the little girl after it was announced that the video had won. Tina shared a clip of her granddaughter singing in the music video, and wrote: "Congratulations to my beautiful talented granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. She won a Soul Train Award for video of the year!

"She is featured on the song and in the video! She is only 8 years old," Tina added. Brown Skin Girl also won a BET Award in July, while in February, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Blue's parents, Jay Z and Beyonce, are two of the most nominated performers in Grammy awards history

Blue's parents are two of the most nominated performers in Grammy awards history. Jay Z and Quincy Jones are tied for the most nominations of all time, with each having 80.

Meanwhile Beyonce is just one nomination behind her husband, and is tied with none other than Paul McCartney for the second most nominations of all time with 79. Blue is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child. The celebrity couple are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, three.