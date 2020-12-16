Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy dances to her mum's song in must-see video The Lemonade singer shares three children with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is destined to be a star! The eight-year-old is already following in her parents' footsteps and back in May was captured dancing along to their song Mood 4 Eva, from The Lion King, which they collaborated along with Donald Glover.

MORE: Beyoncé's mum shares rare video during outing with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

In the footage, which was posted on Blue's stylist, Manuel A. Mendez's Instagram account, the little girl showcased her moves, dressed in a pastel pink dress and wearing her hair down in braids.

Blue Ivy is a star in the making!

Manuel has been working for the Carter family for many years and has been styling Blue since she was a baby, picking out adorable age-appropriate outfits for her public appearances with her famous parents.

Beyoncé's daughter most recently made headlines after being nominated for her first-ever Grammy for her part starring in her mum's music video for Brown Skin Girl. What's more, Blue is one of the youngest ever nominees.

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Blue stole the show in her mum's visual album, Black is King.

Blue Ivy is following in her mum and dad's footsteps!

Blue featured in a number of scenes, and made quite the impression on many of the other stars taking part. Naomi Campbell was full of praise for the little girl, describing her as a "very, very lovely girl".

READ: Beyoncé dances with son Sir in the garden at their LA mansion

MORE: Beyoncé reveals secret room in Bel-Air home

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify after featuring in her mum's song, Brown Skin Girl, taken from her album The Lion King: The Gift, in which the little girl is credited as a lyricist.

The eight-year-old has also appeared on the singer's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

MORE: Beyoncé reveals her greatest goals for her children

She even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

Beyoncé is a doting mum to Blue and twins Rumi and Sir

Blue has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies.

She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit.

Her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, meanwhile, are yet to make their debut red carpet appearance as they are still too young, as Jay-Z explained to Prince Harry at The Lion King premiere in London in 2019.

When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

MORE: All the photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's beautiful home

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America in 2018.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue on holiday prior to the lockdown

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

MORE: Beyoncé's mind-blowing swimming pool revealed in LA mansion

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.