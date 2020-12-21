Kris Jenner brought to tears during difficult lead up to Christmas Her annual Christmas Eve party has been cancelled for the first time since 1978

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party has been cancelled for the first time since 1978, so we're not surprised that the momager is feeling emotional in the lead up to the big day.

The mother-of-six took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she had been brought to tears by a very special gift.

The 60-year-old received a bag of delicious macaroons and some cosy Vans shoes, alongside a note which read: "Dear Kris, for so many years, you have shared the most amazing and magical Christmas Eve holiday moments with your family. We have always cherished every minute!

"This year, this crazy year, we hope you can kick off your heels, slide into these, and enjoy a relaxing holiday with your beautiful family."

The note ended with: "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Love, the Wolfons."

Kris was moved by the kind gesture, and wrote alongside the snap, which was shared on her Stories: "When a delicious Christmas tradition/treat can bring me to tears! Thank you @jessdubb for the amazing macaroons and the Vans!!! I'm so obsessed!!! Love you."

Kris was overcome with emotional after receiving the thoughtful gift

While the Kardashians and Jenners are preparing to celebrate a very different Christmas, that hasn't stopped them from giving their properties incredible festive makeovers.

Rob Kardashian recently showed off his decorations in his new property, which was once owned by mum Kris. "Thank you so much to @jeffleatham and his wonderful team for always making the Christmas vibe perfect in my house every year!!" Kris' only son captioned several pictures on his Instagram.

He went on to reveal that they had been inspired by Disneyland at the request of his daughter, Dream. "My daughter is about to be so happy!! She wanted a rainbow Disney princess tree so that's what she gets!! Sending LOVE to all!"