Kris Jenner marks double family celebration with never-before-seen photos The famous momager is a doting mum to six children

Kris Jenner loves nothing more than being with her family and on Monday the reality star had not one, but two special occasions to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram, the famous momager shared some adorable never-before-seen photos of her grandsons Mason and Reign, who both turned another year older on 14 December.

Mason turned 11, while Reign turned six, and the famous brothers were inundated with sweet messages from their family, in particular grandma Kris.

The star shared pictures from over the years, including a sweet image of Kris and Mason on the carousel wheel, and another of the businesswoman and Reign at the fairground.

In the caption, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday to these two beautiful boys of mine who I love so much!!

Kris Jenner shared some never-before-seen family photos to mark Reign and Mason's birthday

"Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I’m so very proud of you!!!

"You bring such joy and happiness to our entire family and we love watching you grow... you are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know.. Lovey."

Kourtney Kardashian was one of the first to reply. Clearly feeling emotional on Mason and Reign's special day, she wrote: "11 and 6 I'm crying."

Kourtney shares Mason, Reign, and daughter Penelope, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

Kris with oldest grandchild Mason, who turned 11 on 14 December

The Talentless founder paid tribute to his sons, as well as the mother of his children on their birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Scott shared a previously-unseen photo of himself and Kourtney sitting on the stairs at her home in Calabasas, with Reign and Penelope on their laps.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with their two youngest children

In the caption, he wrote: "Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world."

The sweet words were followed by many comments from fans, who were all hoping that the former couple may one day get back together.

