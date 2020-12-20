Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago's room is like a hotel Kim and Kanye's daughter has the most amazing bedroom

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago is one lucky little girl! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a tour of her two-year-old's bedroom inside the £16million Hidden Hills home she shares with Kanye West, and it looks like it belongs in a luxury hotel.

PHOTOS: 12 unbelievable celebrity playrooms: Amanda Holden, Kim Kardashian, more

Following the same white, cream and grey colour scheme that runs throughout the property, Chicago's room features muted grey walls and a matching rug covering the wooden floorboards.

In front of the window, which had the blinds pulled down, sits a padded bench with plenty of storage for an assortment of colourful books – and it appears as though Chicago has plenty of choices when it comes to her bedtime stories!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago sings happy birthday to famous mum

Just like you'd expect in a five-star hotel, there are plenty of different areas of the room where Kim's daughter can unwind, aside from her window chair which is decked out with several cushions and her dolly.

In the background, Chicago has her very own white and wooden dressing table with a mirror and stool – where we imagine she likes to get ready like her mum – while a cute reindeer-themed stool sits to the side. But our choice of seat would certainly be the fluffy armchair!

READ: Kim Kardashian shares the most magical Christmas dollhouse

Kim gave fans a look inside Chicago's stunning bedroom

Other decorations include two matching circular mirrors hanging on the walls and even a vase of flowers adding a splash of colour.

Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to curate the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery". It was recently transformed for the Christmas period, with 40-year-old Kim wowing her Instagram followers when she unveiled the 'Whoville' winter wonderland.

The two-year-old has the most amazing fluffy chair!

Showing off the all-white decorations, she said: "If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house…"

Her four children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two and Psalm, one, clearly loved it as they were spotted jumping in and out from between the oversized pieces of decor as they played hide and seek – Saint even rode his scooter down the newly decorated corridor.

SEE: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's £16million mansion