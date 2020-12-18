Kim Kardashian shares the most magical Christmas dollhouse The SKIMS founder gave her fans an up-close tour of each meticulously decorated room

Kim Kardashian's magical Christmas dollhouse from her own childhood lives on and has been passed down to the next generation of Kardashians.

Kim showed off a look inside the precious little home to her followers on Instagram.

"You guys, this house gets me every time. My mom and dad had this in our kitchen when I was growing up, and there are four stories, and each kid got to have their own story," the SKIMS founder said while sharing a look inside each perfectly decorated room in the miniature home.

SEE: Kim Kardashian's selfie with daughter Chicago leaves fans divided

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian gives detailed tour inside her family's magical Christmas dollhouse

"We would go and get this little furniture and order it, and Kourtney got it from my mom, but I loved this house so much, and it just brings back the best memories," Kim added.

The mother-of-four has been busy finding ingenious ways to keep her brood entertained during these quarantined holidays. Kim had a recent stroke of parenting brilliance this week.

SEE: 11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms: from Rochelle Humes to Kim Kardashian

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Christmas lights have lit up the whole neighbourhood

Kim Kardashian gave fans an intimate tour of her family dollhouse. You can also watch the full tour in the video above

After finding it difficult creating new Elf on the Shelf scenarios every day, Kim decided to put her children's elves into quarantine!

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared footage of her four Elf on the Shelf dolls placed in individual jars, where they will remain until 23 December.

Kim even wrote a note from the elves to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, which read: "We are now on a 10 day quarantine! We still have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!" While Kim's children won't have Elf on the Shelf for a few days, it looks like they have plenty of other treats at home to get them excited about the Christmas season.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian shares photo of her Christmas tree - and it’s so bare!

The mother to North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint has kept her brood occupied during these quarantines holidays

Over the past weekend, they had festive music playing at their home, and Kim even transformed their mansion into a winter white version of Dr. Seuss’ Whoville for her children to run around and play hide-and-seek in.

The Kardashians also enjoyed an early get-together on Sunday, with Kim sharing footage from an evening with her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.