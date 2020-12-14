Kris Jenner unveils new sleek hair look as she parties with her famous family The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked fabulous!

Kris Jenner has been sporting the same pixie cut for decades, so much so that it has become her trademark hairstyle.

However, over the weekend, the Kardashian matriarch was captured on camera with a completely new look.

The mother-of-six was seen on camera chatting to Kim Kardashian at a family gathering, with her hair sleeked back reaching the top of her neck, styled with a novelty Christmas headband. In the clip, Kim was also dressed in festive headgear, while sipping a cocktail.

While many members of the Kardashian/ Jenner family often experiment with their hair, Kris tends to stick to the same style.

The star's hair is usually styled by her hairdresser, Andrew Fitzsimons, who has worked his magic on the reality star's locks.

Kris Jenner's hair was noticeably longer and styled in a sleeked-back look

There have been several other occasions where Kris has changed her 'do too.

Back in 2019, Kris was seen posing with her family at a Kardashian/Jenner party, wearing her hair in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face.

What's more, the doting mum looked like her famous daughters, in particular Kim.

Kris has experimented as a blonde in the past

At the time, Andrew posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the momager.

Andrew also opened up about the hair look in an interview with Allure. He said: "She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.

The famous momager with long hair and bangs

"Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist."

He added: "I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.

Kris with daughter Kim Kardashian

"I love this '60s-inspired look because it’s great for all face shapes. It’s very soft, but you still get the face-framing layers."

Kris has also shown her fans what she would look like as a blonde, after posing with Kim and her mum, MJ, in wigs for a photoshoot several years ago.

