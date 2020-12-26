Celine Dion shares rare festive family photo of three sons The singer is mother to three boys, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy

Celine Dion has delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of her three sons alongside a sweet Christmas message.

MORE: Celine Dion shares glimpse inside immaculate kitchen at Las Vegas mansion

The singer, 52, shared a snap of the family on Christmas Eve. In the photo, Celine and her sons, René-Charles, 19, and nine-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, wear matching pyjamas as they pose in front of the family's Christmas tree.

Writing in both French and English, the Canadian star captioned the post with a heartfelt message to her followers, writing: "May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

The singer matched with her sons in star-printed pyjamas

"Gorgeous family," wrote one fan, with another writing: "Omg you all look so cute in your matching outfits!"

A third added: "Merry Christmas! May God bless you and your family with love, joy, happiness and above all health. Know that René is watching over you and the boys."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion shares glimpse inside her stunning home

The singer shares all three of her sons with her late husband and manager René Angélil who died from throat cancer at the age of 73. The pair were married for 21 years before his death in 2016 and January 2021 will mark five years since he passed away.

Celine and her sons have spent much of lockdown at their home in Las Vegas. In May, the music icon treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse inside their stunning property.

MORE: Celine Dion looks incredible with grey hair in must-see photo

MORE: Celine Dion embraces natural beauty with stunning makeup-free photo

MORE: Celine Dion shares unseen photos of son René-Charles as she marks his 19th birthday

In the video, Celine could be seen sitting in the living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen. In another social media post, the singer showcased her flawless kitchen.

Celine is now getting ready to get back to work following the announcement that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.