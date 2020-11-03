Celine Dion looks incredible with grey hair in must-see photo The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker looks fabulous with grey hair!

Celine Dion certainly made sure that the coronavirus pandemic didn't get in the way of her family having fun over the Halloween weekend!

MORE: Celine Dion showcases stunning hair transformation - and fans have a lot to say

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker transformed into Nanny McPhee on 31 October and shared photos of her impressive take on the character on Instagram.

Celine revealed that she can pull off grey hair beautifully too, having dyed her locks to fully match the famous nanny's look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion shares glimpse inside stunning home

In the comments, fans were quick to compliment Celine's costume, with one writing: "You look so good! Love that story/movie," while another wrote: "Wow, this look is amazing." A third added: "Damn, this looks so real."

The singer spent Halloween with her three sons, 19-year-old René-Charles and ten-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson.

Celine Dion transformed for Halloween

The mother-of-three has been keeping a low profile over the past few months and has enjoyed spending quality time with children.

Celine recently paid tribute to her twins on social media as they celebrated their tenth birthday in October.

MORE: Celine Dion's sons pictured in family home during lockdown

MORE: Celine Dion embraces natural beauty in stunning makeup-free photo

The proud parent shared a number of throwback photos of her youngest sons on Instagram, and wrote a heartfelt message about how proud she was of them.

The star poignantly signed the message from herself, René-Charles and her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker with twins Eddy and Nelson

The family spent lockdown at their home in Las Vegas, and in May, Celine shared a glimpse inside their stunning property in footage shared on Instagram.

In the video, Celine could be seen sitting in the living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen.

MORE: Celine Dion wows with incredibly toned figure in workout photos

READ: Celine Dion shares important message following her mum's death

In another social media post, the 52-year-old was pictured inside her flawless kitchen.

Celine is now getting ready to get back to work following the announcement that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris.

Celine is getting ready to go back on tour in 2021

The singer shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021! "Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who's going to be there?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.