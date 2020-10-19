Celine Dion shares rare photo of twins Eddy and Nelson for heartfelt reason The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is also mum to son René-Charles

Celine Dion is a doting mum to three children but tends to keep her sons out of the spotlight.

However, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker delighted fans after sharing a rare photo with her nine-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, to shine a light on an important issue.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer posted a picture of herself posing with her sons, who were wearing personalised purple hats spelling out 'Spirit Day', while Celine wore a purple headband and matching tights.

VIDEO: Celine Dion shares glimpse inside her stunning home

In the caption, she wrote: "Today we're going purple in solidarity with @glaad Spirit Day!

"I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth through the link in bio. Celine xx."

Celine Dion with her twins Eddy and Nelson

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How cute is this, Eddy and Nelson are growing up too fast," while another wrote: "You are amazing! Thank you Celine." A third added: "What a beautiful picture! Such a beautiful moment."

Celine is also mum to 19-year-old René-Charles, and shares her children with her late husband René Angélil.

The mother-of-three has been keeping a low profile and spending quality time with children.

The award-winning singer with twins Eddy and Nelson

The family spent lockdown at their home in Las Vegas, and in May, Celine shared a glimpse inside their stunning property in footage shared on Instagram.

In the video, Celine could be seen sitting in the living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen.

In another social media post, the 52-year-old was pictured inside her flawless kitchen. Celine is now getting ready to get back to work following the announcement that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris.

Celine is getting ready for her Courage World Tour in 2021

The singer shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021! "Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who's going to be there?"

