Celine Dion is self-isolating at her home in Lake Las Vegas with her three sons during the coronavirus pandemic, and shared a glimpse inside the incredible property in a new video posted on Instagram this week. In the footage, the Canadian singer was sat at the table in her kitchen, in front of a large white shelf unit containing plates and mugs, as well as a coffee machine. Thanking the medical staff for their efforts in fighting COVID-19, the mother-of-three said in the clip: "Hello everyone. As we all know, these are incredibly difficult times that we are dealing with right now. But I hope that you are all doing your best to stay healthy and as positive as can be during this situation."

VIDEO: Celine Dion urges fans to stay at home in emotional video

Celine Dion gave a glimpse inside her immaculate kitchen

She continued: "Most of us have been asked to remain at home, but there are so many heroes out there who are going to work every single day, risking their lives and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us. These people have families and loved ones who they are worried about, but still go out to work to save us, to serve us. I'm talking about healthcare professionals, first responders, social workers, and essential services providers such as grocery store workers. I can not thank all of you enough. We salute the bravery of you and we pray for you. Thank you so very much for the heroic work that you are doing, we are eternally grateful."

The Canadian singer is self-isolating at home with her three sons

Visibly emotional, Celine urged her fans to do their bit by practicing social distancing in a bid to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. She said: "We must all do everything we can to stop this virus. So please do your part, and stay at home. If you must go out, be sure to practice physical distancing. Let's take care of each other and I know we will get through this together. Be safe everyone."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is at home with sons René-Charles, 19, and nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, who she shares with her late husband René Angelil. As a result of the coronavirus, Celine had to postpone her Courage World Tour, but fans will still get the chance to see her perform remotely on Saturday in the One World: Together at Home event, which will be available to stream online. Other stars joining Celine include Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga and John Legend.

