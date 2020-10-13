Celine Dion embraces natural beauty with stunning makeup-free photo The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is a doting mum to three sons

Celine Dion was feeling in a reflective mood on Monday as the singer celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving Day.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram to share a poignant message to mark the occasion, which was accompanied by a stunning photo of herself relaxing outside in the fields.

In the snapshot, Celine was wearing no makeup and looked flawless, and fans were quick to comment on her appearance.

VIDEO: Celine Dion unveils curly hair transformation in behind-the-scenes clip

"You look so refreshed and recharged, can't wait to see you next year," one wrote, while another commented: "You're looking very pretty and beautiful." A third added: "You look incredible."

Celine Dion looked stunning in her latest photo

In the caption, the star wrote: "In challenging times, it's even more important to reflect on everything we are thankful for.

"I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day. Happy Thanksgiving Canada! Celine xx."

Celine has been enjoying a slower pace of life over the past few months after her Courage tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-of-three has been keeping a low profile and spending quality time with her three sons, 19-year-old René-Charles and nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Celine has been keeping a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic

The family spent lockdown at their home in Las Vegas, and in May, Celine shared a glimpse inside their stunning property in footage shared on Instagram.

In the video, Celine could be seen sitting in the living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen.

In another social media post, the singer was pictured inside her flawless kitchen in the property.

The singer is set to get back on tour in 2021

Celine is now getting ready to get back to work, following the announcement that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris.

The singer shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021! "Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who's going to be there?"

