Salma Hayek looks incredible in hot pink bikini selfie showing off enviable curves

Salma Hayek prepared to welcome the new year on Tuesday as she shared a couple of totally amazing bikini selfies via Instagram, which sent fans wild with appreciation.

The Frida actress, who turned 54 in September, looked incredible in the photographs, wearing a hot pink bikini and matching beach coverup, showing off her enviable curves in all the right places.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma reveals the secret to her ageless appearance

Fans were quick to comment on the amazing photographs. "Do you ever age?" asked one incredulous follower. "Beautiful as always," added another, with a fire emoji, while a third put it simply: "So sexy!"

Salma's latest photo stunned her followers

The Mexican-born mum of one was looking forward to the dawn of the new year with her post, captioning it: "Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

MORE: Salma Hayek and her daughter get into the holiday spirit at Disneyland Paris

She appeared to be in a very tropical holiday destination

It's not clear where the photo was taken - though the location looks tropical. But wherever the actress is currently located, it appears to be a long way from the chilly European Christmas she enjoyed with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, their daughter Valentina and Francois-Henri's mother, Maryvonne, who Salma shared a sweet photo with on Monday.

Salma has spent Christmas enjoying amazing food and drink with her family in France

Many of Salma's commenters were focussed on the fact she never seems to age, but one thing's for sure, this mum-of-one doesn't have anything but genetics and a healthy lifestyle to thank for amazing looks.

MORE: Salma Hayek unveils jaw-dropping Christmas tree inside London home

HOUSE GOALS: Salma Hayek's insane wine cellar belongs in a French chateau

When it comes to plastic surgery Salma explains she "hasn’t done an-y-thing!" and she’s confident she’ll look back at herself and like what she sees.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine previously. "I used to criticise myself so much. "Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.