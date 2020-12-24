Salma Hayek knows how to have a good time. The Frida actress gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas Eve preparations, and we have to say, she's winning at life!

Salma, 54, posed in the middle of her mammoth wine cellar at home in France and it certainly looks like one that belongs in a stunning chateau. The rustic room features rows and rows of wooden shelves storing hundreds of bottles of wine, as well as a comfy leather reclining chair to relax in.

The Hollywood actress, who is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, held a bottle of wine as she struck a pose next to a sign that read, "Life is too short to drink bad wine." We couldn't agree more!

Wearing an all-black outfit consisting of a cosy jumper and jeans, and with her dark hair loose, Salma looked relaxed and completely content. Judging by her fancy festive celebrations, we can't wait to see what glad rags she'll pull out for her Christmas Eve look.

Salma showed off her gorgeous wine cellar

Salma, her husband Francois and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina appear to be holidaying in France where she shared an earlier photo of their very traditional breakfast consisting of pastries. "#sundayvibes #france #pan," she wrote.

Earlier this month, the Desperado actress also gave fans a peek into her equally lavish London home.

Posing next to an immaculately decorated Christmas tree with her adopted pet owl Kering, she captioned the Instagram post: "Kering likes the tree but he likes my head better." The owl was named after her husband Francios' luxury and fashion goods company, Kering.

The actress shared a glimpse inside her home

Salma has spent a lot of this year at her plush home in London, although the family did manage to escape to Greece over the summer where they celebrated both her and Valentina's birthdays.

Speaking recently to The Telegraph about lockdown life, Salma admitted: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person. "I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she said.

