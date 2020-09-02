Salma Hayek celebrates 54th birthday with the most stunning swimsuit selfie The actress is married to billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek seriously suits 54! The Frida actress celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and proudly displayed her beautiful body in what may just be her most gorgeous swimsuit selfie to date.

The mum-of-one struck a pose in a classic, black, halter-neck swimsuit, teamed with a sarong and wide-brimmed hat… and she looked amazing.

Salma - who is vacationing in Greece - shared the snap on Instagram the day before she turned 54 and was clearly happy with the image too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek goes carpool karaoke crazy during a coach ride in Greece

"Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow?” she wrote. "By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation!"

Fans were blown away by the picture where the Mexican-born actress showed off her age-defying figure.

"What’s your secret?" one asked, while a second wrote: "I’m doing 35 and this gives me hope to an even better future face," while a third said: “@salmahayek stopped ageing years ago."

Salma looks sensational

Salma does indeed seem to have made time stand still and yet the secret to her flawless physique and glowing complexion is being totally natural.

When it comes to plastic surgery Salma insists she "hasn’t done an-y-thing!" and she’s confident she’ll look back at herself and like what she sees.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine. "I used to criticise myself so much.

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma last year on her 53rd birthday

This isn’t the first time Salma has rung in her birthday with a swimsuit snapshot.

Last year she shared a killer bikini picture, although she followed it up with details of her celebration, not on the beach but in London.

Salma told her Instagram followers she’d celebrated with family, friends, lots of tequila, wine, delicious food, love, and dancing!

Let’s hope she has as much fun this year.

