Salma Hayek’s fans go wild for hair transformation in intimate family photo The Frida actress decided to switch up her look over the festive season

Her luscious brunette locks are as much a part of her image as her bombshell curves – but it seems like Salma Hayek wanted to switch up her look over the festive season. The actress shocked and delighted her fans at the start of this week when she debuted a striking new hair colour as she posed for an intimate family photo.

Salma showed off wavy copper locks featuring honey blonde highlights as she stood with her mother in law Louise Gautier. The two ladies were smartly dressed, with Salma rocking a long fitted blazer and an embroidered white shirt with frill details at the front and Louise, the mother of Salma’s billionaire husband Jean François -Henri Pinault, wearing a jacket with art deco style embellishments.

Salma's new copper locks drew admiring comments from fans

Salma captioned the photo: "Dinner at my mother-in-law's, it is always a sublime experience!" before writing the same in French. The hashtag #souffle revealed what was the sweet treat she was holding in the snap.

Fans went wild over the new look, with several posting fire emojis and sharing comments like “gorgeous” and “absolutely stunning”.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals secret to her youthful appearance

The flattering copper hair colour is a new direction for Salma, who sometimes adds dark brown highlights to her hair but similarly isn’t afraid to go au naturel, showing off her gray hairs.

The Frida actress previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times. She said: "It’s my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hair.

The actress has previously shared before and after pics showing her gray hairs

"One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

