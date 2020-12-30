Elizabeth Hurley swaps bikinis for chic snow gear in stunning winter photos The model wrapped up warm in the UK

Fans may be used to seeing Elizabeth Hurley showcase her swimwear collection and flawless bikini body on Instagram, but this week the actress sported a completely different look.

Wrapping up warm to protect herself from the blustery weather and snow at home in Herefordshire, Elizabeth was worlds away from her usual swimsuit-clad snaps.

"Who needs Switzerland? Ok, there's no skiing, no fondues & no glühwein - otherwise, come to Herefordshire," she quipped to her fans.

The set of photos showed Elizabeth enjoying a snowy walk in the countryside with her pet dog and loved ones, and despite the drop in mercury, she still beamed from ear to ear. The mother-of-one beat the chill in a cosy winter jacket with a fur hood, accessorising with a leopard print scarf, a grey bobble hat and oversized sunglasses.

Her pal Trinny Woodall replied, "So gorgeous... hope it comes to London tomorrow. Love your snow frolicking" while Tamara Beckwith also noted: "A fabulous look!!" Others called the model "stunning" and "beautiful".

Elizabeth enjoyed frolicking in the snow

The 55-year-old star recently returned home to the UK after spending several months in Riga, where she was working on her latest swimwear campaign. Elizabeth was no doubt thrilled to be reunited with her lookalike son Damian, 18, who remained at home with their other house guests.

The pair isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, along with seven others. Speaking at the time, Elizabeth told HELLO!: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

The actress and model wrapped up warm

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. "I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

