Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian gets fans talking with striking new photo The Royals star's only child is following in her footsteps as a model

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian is becoming a star in his own right after carving a career for himself in the fashion world.

And recently, the teenager shared a striking photo of himself modelling in a lift, leaning on the sliding door while looking towards the camera.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with flawless selfie as she reveals change to living situation

In the picture, the 18-year-old wore a black polo neck jumper. He also unveiled a new hair look, wearing his brunette tresses in a messy updo, rather than wearing it down.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

"Going up?" Damian wrote alongside the image, which was liked over 3,000 times.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in black bikini in sun-soaked photo

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cut-out swimsuit and cowboy hat

The photo was met with a mass of comments from the model's followers, with one writing: "You look so handsome," while another wrote: "So beautiful." A third added: "You look just like your beautiful mother."

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian looked stunning with a new hairstyle

Damian is no doubt happy to be reunited with his famous mum after she returned to the UK following several weeks in Riga, where she was working on her latest swimwear campaign.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley shocks son Damian with unrecognisable appearance

While Elizabeth was away, her only child paid a sweet tribute to her on social media, posting a picture of the pair of them and writing besides it: "Missing my twin."

Damian is following his famous mum in the modelling industry

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close and the doting mum opened up about always putting her child first in an interview with Rescu in 2013.

When asked about how she manages balancing everything, she replied: "It's not easy but my philosophy has been for the past 11 years since having my son, is that he comes first. And that's easy.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases tiny waist in coral bikini as she poses in a beach hut

"I'm never torn about it. If he's got something on and he wants me to go to, I go to it. And that’s just that.

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close - and look so alike!

"That meant I sort of left the acting arena and movies for eight years and only did small bits because my choice was to be with him. It wasn't a difficult choice, it's what I wanted to do."

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in bikini photo during trip to the beach

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon

The doting mum also shared her pride for her son earlier in the year when he landed a modelling campaign with Pat McGrath.

The actress shared a photo from the shoot of the teenager posing alongside Irina Shayk, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.