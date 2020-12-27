Elizabeth Hurley shares her most glamorous pictures yet during festive photoshoot The Royals actress sparked reaction among her fans

Elizabeth Hurley recently reunited with her family just in time for Christmas, having spent the past few months in Riga.

And The Royals actress looked to have had an amazing time over the festive weekend, looking as glamorous as ever during the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on Boxing Day, the model posted a series of pictures from an at-home photoshoot.

In the images, Elizabeth posed on the sofa, dressed in a tiny black fur-trimmed Taller Marmo dress and knee-high boots.

"Fluffing up in @tallermarmo xmas 2020 family first," the star wrote alongside the images.

Elizabeth Hurley shared glamorous photos from inside her family home

Fans were quick to react to the photos, with one writing: "You look incredible," while another wrote: "Wow you look fantastic!" A third added: "You look so beautiful Elizabeth!"

The mother-of-one had a fabulous day with her 18-year-old son Damian, and shared pictures of them posing in matching Christmas jumpers on 25 December.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Yes!!! Mummy made @damianhurley1 wear a matching sweater. Happy Christmas everyone. We couldn’t see Jupiter & Saturn but we did eat a lot of Quality Streets."

The Royals actress looked stunning in a black mini dress

While Elizabeth was away, her only child paid a sweet tribute to her on social media, posting a picture of the pair of them and writing besides it: "Missing my twin."

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close and the doting mum opened up about always putting her child first in an interview with Rescu in 2013.

When asked about how she manages balancing everything, she replied: "It's not easy but my philosophy has been for the past 11 years since having my son, is that he comes first. And that's easy.

"I'm never torn about it. If he's got something on and he wants me to go to, I go to it. And that’s just that.

The model and son Damian in matching Christmas jumpers

"That meant I sort of left the acting arena and movies for eight years and only did small bits because my choice was to be with him. It wasn't a difficult choice, it's what I wanted to do."

The doting mum also shared her pride for her son earlier in the year when he landed a modelling campaign with Pat McGrath.

The actress shared a photo from the shoot of the teenager posing alongside Irina Shayk, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

