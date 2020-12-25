Elizabeth Hurley leads celebrity Christmas photos in red bikini We can’t get over Kylie Jenner's dress…

Christmas is in full swing across the globe, with many of our favourite celebrities taking to social media to share festive snaps.

From Ayda Field and Gemma Atkinson to Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, here are some of our favourite celebrity photos so far…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in a turquoise bikini splashing in the sea

Elizabeth Hurley

The famous actress no doubt dropped jaws on Thursday when she shared a sizzling photo of herself posing up a storm in a neon red bikini and Santa hat.

MORE: Carol Vorderman just celebrated her 60th birthday with the most gorgeous bikini snap

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The loved-up couple looked Christmas-ready in a sweet black and white photo shared on the hit-maker's Instagram.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez works up a sweat before Christmas – and wait until you see what she takes to the gym

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and her children looked cosy in matching Dolce and Gabbana pyjamas as they cuddled up next to the singer's twinkling Christmas tree.

"Sitting with Dem Kids by the tree, getting ready to read A Snow Globe of Joy from my memoir together… Starting a new holiday tradition for us," the famous mum wrote.

David and Victoria Beckham

By the looks of it, the Beckham clan are spending Christmas in their beautiful Cotswolds home, and we love their matching PJs!

MORE: Royal Style Watch - 2020 edition! The most memorable outfits from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Stacey Solomon

Perhaps the most heart-warming celebrity Christmas photo of all time, Stacey Solomon's festive snap delighted the nation on Thursday when she revealed that her partner, Joe Swash, had popped the question. Look at that incredible diamond ring!

Ayda Field

Ayda Field shared a merry photo of her and husband Robbie Williams' sparkly Christmas tree.

Gemma Atkinson

Santa certainly made a stop at Gemma Atkinson and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez's Manchester home on Friday, with Gemma revealing that the Strictly stars' one-year-old daughter Mia had been gifted a bright pink car! The little girl could be seen zooming around their living room in an adorable Instagram post.

Salma Hayek

A-lister Salma Hayek revealed that she was picking out wine for Christmas day, even sharing a photo taken inside her breath-taking cellar.

Ruth Langsford

To mark the merriest day of the year, Loose Women's Ruth Langsford shared an extra merry clip of herself and husband Eamonn Holmes dressed up as Mr and Mrs Claus.

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg wished their social media followers a Happy Christmas, with the redhead posting a lovely photo of herself and her other half posing up a storm in front of their Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner

The makeup mogul showed off her eye-popping Christmas Eve dress on Instagram on Thursday, and it might be the most spectacular frock we've seen all year! We can't wait to see what the rest of the Kardashian clan wore…

Myleene Klass

How sweet is this photo Myleene Klass shared of her children dressed in their festive pyjamas?

Andrea McLean

Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney stole the show in their fabulous, bright green elf costumes!

Jennifer Lopez

Clearly, Jennifer Lopez meant business on Thursday when she shared this stunning photo…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.