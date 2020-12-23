Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian looks just like famous mum in incredible new modelling photos The pair are very close

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, is taking the modelling world by storm and his latest Instagram post proves it.

The 18 year old proudly shared black-and-white images from his new project and the resemblance to Elizabeth, 55, was astounding.

Damian captioned the post: "@luigiandiango thank you so much for the early Christmas present. Such a nice surprise to wake up to the first look at our new project- v excited to show you all- more will be released in the New Year."

His fans - famous and not - flooded him with compliments and called the shots "stunning" and remarked: "So much like your mum."

The teenager - who is signed with IMG models - is incredibly close to his model mother and recently sent a heartfelt message to her on social media after she left England to shoot her own swimwear campaign in Rio.

Taking to Instagram, Damian shared a picture of himself posing alongside Elizabeth, and wrote: "Missing my twin today," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Damian has been busy boosting his modelling career

The mother-son duo spent the first COVID-19 lockdown together at their Hertfordshire country estate.

Elizabeth and Damian were also joined by seven other people who they bubbled up with.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview at the time.

Damian has long locks just like his mum

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

They've since spent time apart with Elizabeth travelling abroad for work but are no doubt looking forward to reconnecting, in whatever way they can, over the festive period.

