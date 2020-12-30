11 times Elizabeth Hurley stunned us with her gorgeous bikini snaps The actress knows how to rock her swimwear!

Elizabeth Hurley always wows us with her stunning swimwear snaps on Instagram! The star has quite the collection of bikinis and swimsuits - and it seems that she's happiest with the sun on her skin wearing her favourite pieces.

MORE: 43 incredible celebrity bikini snaps

Whether she's living it up at an exotic beach location or relaxing in her garden at home, Elizabeth loves to share her colourful bikini picks with her followers - so we've rounded up her most stunning swimwear style moments in our video below!

Of course, the actress even has her own beachwear brand, and she's modelled everything from string bikinis to plunging one-pieces for her glamorous collection. Watch our video round-up here...